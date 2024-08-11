Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Barclays

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HGV. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,721. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.83. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $49.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

