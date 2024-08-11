Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Lowered to $208.00 at Truist Financial

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.53.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

HLT stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,302. The company has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.07. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $475,073,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,754,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,464,000 after buying an additional 1,282,676 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,148,000 after buying an additional 1,246,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,908,000 after buying an additional 761,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $133,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.