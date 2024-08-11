Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Himax Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.02-0.05 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.015-0.045 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. 621,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,461. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $969.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.21.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 5.09%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

