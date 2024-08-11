Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HIMS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,244,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900,966. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,596.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 4,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,210 shares in the company, valued at $138,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 4,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,210 shares in the company, valued at $138,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $3,755,093.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 980,907 shares of company stock worth $19,445,689 over the last 90 days. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 265.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 150,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 109,666 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $1,022,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,108 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $332,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.