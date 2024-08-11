HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of HireQuest in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Get HireQuest alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HireQuest

HireQuest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQI traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.63. 28,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.03. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 14.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HireQuest will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HireQuest

In other HireQuest news, CEO Richard Hermanns bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $34,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,056,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,850.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 16,413 shares of company stock valued at $203,058 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQI. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 267,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About HireQuest

(Get Free Report)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.