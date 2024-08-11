HitBTC Token Hits One Day Volume of $210,185.51 (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. HitBTC Token has a total market capitalization of $206.25 million and $210,185.51 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HitBTC Token Token Profile

HitBTC Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit.

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitBTC Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

