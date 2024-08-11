Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HOLX. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.60.

HOLX traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.64. 1,729,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,163. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Hologic by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Hologic by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

