Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,176,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,538,000 after purchasing an additional 896,048 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 2,509.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after buying an additional 322,523 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,902,000 after buying an additional 258,160 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter worth $5,396,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 522,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 167,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HMC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.49. 910,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,247. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Honda Motor

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.