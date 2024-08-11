Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Decreased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,609. The company has a market cap of $129.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.00 and its 200 day moving average is $202.58. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.