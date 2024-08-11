Hovde Group Downgrades Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) to Market Perform

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s current price.

CUBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 900,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.98. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

