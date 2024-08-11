HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $500.00 by Analysts at Barclays

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $570.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $610.52.

HubSpot stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $472.61. 600,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,662. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $536.09 and its 200 day moving average is $590.11.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,875 shares of company stock valued at $26,879,025. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

