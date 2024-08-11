Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $1.19 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.0% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.18.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $262.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,371. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $269.49. The company has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.63.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.