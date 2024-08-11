Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Invests $205,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 9.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in Novartis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.89. 1,037,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,447. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $228.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.57.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

