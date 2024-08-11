i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.050-1.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $243.0 million-$263.0 million. i3 Verticals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on IIIV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

i3 Verticals stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. 337,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,501. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $750.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2,242.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

