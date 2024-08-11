iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Given New C$114.00 Price Target at TD Securities

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$114.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cormark increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded iA Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$94.06.

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$99.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$88.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.86. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$77.61 and a 1 year high of C$99.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 10.50%. Research analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 10.6511628 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.42, for a total transaction of C$467,091.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,709.15. In related news, Director Denis Ricard sold 4,600 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total value of C$423,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.42, for a total value of C$467,091.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$46,709.15. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,850,331 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

