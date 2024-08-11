IAM Advisory LLC Acquires 382 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,370.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.34. 688,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

