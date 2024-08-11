IAM Advisory LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $205,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 21.7% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 18.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 5.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.89. 1,037,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $113.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

