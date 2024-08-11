IAM Advisory LLC Has $21.12 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

IAM Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $21,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.93. 1,679,548 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

