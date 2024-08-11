IAM Advisory LLC Invests $32,000 in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. IAM Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of SPAR Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
SPAR Group Price Performance
Shares of SGRP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.93. 56,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,025. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.57. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.12.
SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at SPAR Group
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPAR Group
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.