IAM Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

IAM Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 583.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after buying an additional 57,960 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,685,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,034. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.55. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.93 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 535,678 shares of company stock worth $66,762,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

