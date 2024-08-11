IAM Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Vistra by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Vistra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.
Insider Activity at Vistra
In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Vistra Stock Performance
VST stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.64. 5,586,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,806,466. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.
Vistra Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
