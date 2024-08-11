IAM Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Vistra by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Vistra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.64. 5,586,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,806,466. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.