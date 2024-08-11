IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.09.
IAMGOLD Trading Up 15.4 %
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$456.89 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.5381084 earnings per share for the current year.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
