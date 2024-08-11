ICON (ICX) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. ICON has a market capitalization of $128.36 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,012,216,415 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,012,200,348.6016914 with 1,012,200,348.6016915 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.13556576 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $3,218,797.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

