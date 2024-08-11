IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lifesci Capital raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.90.

NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.89. 560,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.19. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.87.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,206,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 637.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

