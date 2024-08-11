IDEX (IDEX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.88 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 11th. One IDEX token can now be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $27.28 million and $1.88 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IDEX has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000094 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,488,993 tokens. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IDEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

