IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Lowered to $230.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.33.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.34. The company had a trading volume of 338,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,506. IDEX has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.88.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,272,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 316.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 19,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,551 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 20.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

