Ignite Planners LLC Buys Shares of 4,719 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.38. 1,247,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,228. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.