Ignite Planners LLC Has $291,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,141,059,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $439,988,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,470,000 after acquiring an additional 468,195 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after acquiring an additional 459,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,583,000 after purchasing an additional 451,530 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,658. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,228,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,184 shares of company stock valued at $14,719,573. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.