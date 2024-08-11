Ignite Planners LLC Increases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 109,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Conagra Brands by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 264,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $4,732,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,892. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

