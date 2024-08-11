Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 501 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Baidu by 4.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

BIDU traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $85.10. 1,888,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,313. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.49. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.68 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.60.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

