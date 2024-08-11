Ignite Planners LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PayPal by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 197,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 40,086 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 35,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.72. 8,605,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,073,853. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.23. The company has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $70.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Daiwa America raised shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

