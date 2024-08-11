Ignite Planners LLC Reduces Position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,794 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QJUN. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $953,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 233,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 204.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 622,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 85.7% during the first quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 56,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 26,167 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of QJUN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.57. 144,955 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

