Ignite Planners LLC Sells 4,790 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,470,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8,592.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 333,662 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 129,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 49,831 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,087,000.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $90,722.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,309,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,931,576.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,376,137 shares of company stock worth $10,112,978.

Shares of BIGZ stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 450,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,770. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

