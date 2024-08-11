Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $125.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.15.

ILMN traded down $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,721. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.03. Illumina has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $195.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. STF Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

