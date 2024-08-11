Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Barclays

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $92.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. 264,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.87.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 3,841.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,951,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,122,000 after buying an additional 1,901,570 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 4,817.1% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,684,000 after buying an additional 956,204 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,638,000 after buying an additional 399,201 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,439,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 846,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,852,000 after buying an additional 166,988 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

