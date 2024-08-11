Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.33.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ingredion

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $130.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $130.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,848 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 102.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.