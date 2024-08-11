Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $145.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $122.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INGR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

INGR stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.17. The company had a trading volume of 462,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,101. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.70. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,185 shares of company stock worth $4,382,848. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

