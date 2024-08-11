Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Releases Earnings Results

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.13% and a negative net margin of 16,238.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

INO traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 470,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,908. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $218.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INO. Stephens started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

