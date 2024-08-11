Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $267.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.52. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 22.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 8.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

