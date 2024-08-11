Insider Buying: Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Director Buys 8,250 Shares of Stock

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,539.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ATMU opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.74. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 314.52% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Atmus Filtration Technologies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATMU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Further Reading

