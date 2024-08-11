Insider Buying: National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Buys £146.25 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew acquired 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 975 ($12.46) per share, for a total transaction of £146.25 ($186.90).

On Friday, July 19th, John Pettigrew acquired 271 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 937 ($11.97) per share, for a total transaction of £2,539.27 ($3,245.07).

On Monday, July 8th, John Pettigrew acquired 17 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 931 ($11.90) per share, for a total transaction of £158.27 ($202.26).

On Tuesday, July 2nd, John Pettigrew sold 197,294 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.40), for a total transaction of £1,759,862.48 ($2,249,025.53).

On Friday, June 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 17 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 868 ($11.09) per share, for a total transaction of £147.56 ($188.58).

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 978.80 ($12.51) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 922 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,000.12. The company has a market cap of £47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,631.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of GBX 889.40 ($11.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.64).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a GBX 39.12 ($0.50) dividend. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $19.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,833.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($17.00) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.38) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.34) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

