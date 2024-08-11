Insider Buying: Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Acquires C$19,966.00 in Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Quinlan acquired 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$19,966.00.

Shares of CVE ORE opened at C$1.25 on Friday. Orezone Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.25.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$88.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORE. Ventum Financial reduced their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

