Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Major Shareholder Buys $499,915.66 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 53,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $499,915.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,579,043 shares in the company, valued at $33,678,794.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

On Friday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 793 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.34 per share, with a total value of $7,406.62.

On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,089 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $110,372.57.

On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 45,710 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $420,532.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,538 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,417.44.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,105 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,945.55.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHI opened at $9.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHI. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $46,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1,300.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.