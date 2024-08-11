Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells 15,475 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 15,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $24,914.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,313,645 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,968.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Friday, August 9th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,801 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $25,345.98.

On Wednesday, August 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,260 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $24,715.20.

On Monday, August 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,330 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $24,658.30.

On Wednesday, July 31st, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $2,760.00.

On Monday, July 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 9,994 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $19,188.48.

On Friday, July 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 13,140 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $25,360.20.

On Wednesday, July 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,850 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $25,443.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 13,560 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $25,357.20.

On Friday, July 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 13,350 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $25,231.50.

On Wednesday, July 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,385 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $25,636.95.

Expensify Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Expensify during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on EXFY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Expensify

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.