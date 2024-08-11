Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $40,322.10 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total value of $40,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,853.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $147.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NBIX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $105,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,007,000 after buying an additional 364,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,731,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,673,000 after acquiring an additional 220,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $30,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.