Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $64,455.60 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $64,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,699 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,531.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, July 25th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $343,283.82.

On Friday, July 5th, Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20.

On Thursday, June 6th, Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10.

S opened at $21.79 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $143,273,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in SentinelOne by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,130,000 after buying an additional 2,569,781 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at $36,237,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,456,000 after buying an additional 1,694,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on S shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

