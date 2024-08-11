Insider Selling: Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CEO Sells $91,466.34 in Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 12,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $91,466.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 856,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,358,331.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zhenya Lindgardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Zhenya Lindgardt sold 26,867 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $217,891.37.

Sera Prognostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SERA opened at $7.40 on Friday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $241.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 11,843.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,420,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 56.0% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 584,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 209,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 100.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 75,441 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

