Insider Selling: Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Sells $2,926,800.00 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $2,926,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $150.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.64.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $112.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tenet Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 759.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.