Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) COO Sells $8,084,500.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total transaction of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,350.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $330.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $343.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.03.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.73.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

