Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Sells $364,500.00 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) CFO Creighton K. Early sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,065.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.20 million, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

